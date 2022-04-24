Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours
india news

Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

This took the progressive count to 1.45 million, out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths reported, and 205 are active cases
Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,327, and the death toll went up to 9,713 as two more deaths were reported. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 06:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million, out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths reported, and 205 are active cases.

Pune rural reported seven new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,571, and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,327, and the death toll went up to 9,713 as two more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,475, and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till Sunday, Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, has registered a total of 17.97 million doses. Out of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.90 million are second doses and 3,42,450 were precautionary doses. A total of 61 sites saw vaccination out of which 16 were government centres and 45 were private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP