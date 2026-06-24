Pune trek murder: The CCTV visuals that blew lid off businessman's killing by fiancé, her boyfriend

A man wearing a hoodie on a 33-degree summer morning captured in a CCTV footage became the key clue that helped police in Maharashtra's Pune to unravel the death of 25-year-old businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, which was initially reported as an accidental fall but later turned into a suspected murder conspiracy involving his fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya Goyal allegedly killed her fiance Ketan Agarwal with the help of her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.(X/@venom1s and PTI)

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The first breakthrough came when investigators began questioning the circumstances surrounding Ketan's fall on June 18. His family had raised doubts over the accidental death theory, pointing out that Ketan was an experienced trekker and familiar with the terrain of Lohagad Fort, HT earlier reported.

Ketan, a resident of Lodha Belmondo in Gahunje and the heir of family-run real estate firm Success Group, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18 with Siya as part of her birthday celebrations. Siya initially told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while taking photographs near the fort.

The CCTV footage that blew lid off

An accidental death report was registered initially, but investigators started examining CCTV footage and the movements of people around the fort on the day of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The search led police to a suspicious figure captured near the foothills of Lohagad - a man wearing a hoodie despite the hot weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The search led police to a suspicious figure captured near the foothills of Lohagad - a man wearing a hoodie despite the hot weather. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "When we checked the June 18 temperature, it was 33 degrees Celsius that morning. During scrutiny of CCTV footage from the foothills, we noticed a person wearing a hoodie with his head covered and also wearing headphones. This raised suspicion because such clothing was unusual considering the weather conditions," the earlier report quoted as saying Dinesh Tayade of Lonavala Rural Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When we checked the June 18 temperature, it was 33 degrees Celsius that morning. During scrutiny of CCTV footage from the foothills, we noticed a person wearing a hoodie with his head covered and also wearing headphones. This raised suspicion because such clothing was unusual considering the weather conditions," the earlier report quoted as saying Dinesh Tayade of Lonavala Rural Police. {{/usCountry}}

Chetan Chaudhary seen wearing hoodie and headphones in CCTV footage at the foothills of Lohagad on June 18. (Sourced by HT)

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The person was later identified as Chetan Chaudhary, who police allege was involved in the murder conspiracy. Investigators found that Chaudhary had allegedly tried to avoid detection by leaving his mobile phone at his Kondhwa residence instead of carrying it to Lohagad.

Police tracked CCTV footage, examined phone locations and questioned Chaudhary and Siya. During sustained interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Accused Siya and Chetan's ‘relationship’

The investigation revealed that Siya and Chetan had known each other for about a year and were allegedly in a relationship. Siya, 20, is a resident of Market Yard in Pune and the daughter of businessman Pravin Goyal, who is associated with the spices and dry fruits trade. Chaudhary, 22, a resident of Parshwanagar in Kondhwa, assists his family in their wholesale and retail grocery business in Market Yard.

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Police said the families of the accused were acquainted through business circles.

As mentioned above in this report, Ketan was a director of Success Group, a family-run firm involved in industrial and warehousing development. He completed his master's degree in entrepreneurship from Babson's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business in Boston in 2023 and joined the family business the same year.

His engagement with Siya took place in February, with the wedding scheduled for November. According to police sources, the families had booked a palace in Udaipur for the ceremony and were expected to spend around ?14 crore on the celebrations.

Investigators said the alleged conspiracy developed as Siya and Chaudhary continued their relationship despite her engagement to Ketan.

The murder day

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According to the police investigation, Chaudhary reached Lohagad Fort before Ketan and Siya on June 18. He allegedly followed the couple to an isolated location where he and Siya pushed Ketan into a valley, resulting in his death.

Investigation also found that this was Siya's second attempt to kill Ketan, who survived the first alleged kill bid four days before his death. The failed attempt also reportedly took place during a Lohagad trek, the couple's first, whe Siya allegedly pushed Ketan and claimed it was to save him from a snake.

"During sustained interrogation and examination of evidence, including call detail records, phone locations and messages, the accused admitted to having conspired to eliminate Ketan Agarwal," Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

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Police said Chaudhary was arrested first, while Siya was later arrested based on information obtained during his interrogation. A case under provisions related to murder and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

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