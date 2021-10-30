Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites expected today, says Bengaluru Police commissioner

The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar are expected to be performed on Saturday, Bengaluru Police commissioner said, adding, the final call about the funeral will be taken by his family. Puneeth Rajkumar, a Kannada film star and celebrity television host, died on Friday following a heart attack. He was 46.

“On the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself,” news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant as saying.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to the actor at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

The actor died on Friday after a massive heart attack following a two-hour workout in the gym, leaving his fans and colleagues stunned and grief-stricken. Many were left wondering just how a young man so seemingly fit and healthy could have died so suddenly.

Soon after the news of Puneeth's demise emerged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other political leaders paid homage to the actor.

"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

He was popularly known as 'Powerstar' for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too.

The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters.

