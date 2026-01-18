Chandigarh, Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi on Sunday announced that he was resigning as the chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation and relinquishing his Cabinet rank, saying he was hurt after doubts were raised about Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib Gurdwara. Punjab: Banga MLA resigns as chairman of Conware amid row over missing 'saroops' of Sikh holy book

The resignation by Kumar, who had switched from the Shiromani Akali Dal to A in 2024, came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that 169 sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib had been recovered by the Punjab Police's special investigation team at the gurdwara during the probe into the 328 missing 'saroops' of the Sikh holy book.

"Of the 169 'saroops' found from a religious place near Banga in Nawanshahr, 139 have no official record. Only 30 'saroops' have a record...," Mann had said while addressing a gathering during the Maghi Mela in Muktsar on January 14.

However, the management of the Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib gurdwara had countered the claims of the CM, claiming that all 'saroops' were accounted for.

Kumar is a two-time Akali MLA. He is facing a disqualification plea for defecting from the SAD to the A. The Bhagwant Mann government had appointed him the chairperson of the Conware last year. He was also given the status of Cabinet rank.

In a video message on Facebook on Sunday, Kumar said he was hurt after some doubts were raised towards the gurdwara in Nawanshahr.

"I have been coming here to seek the blessings of Raja Sahib. I feel that some doubts were raised towards the 'Darbar' a few days ago that the 'bhog' of 'Akhand Path Sahib' was not performed as per 'maryada' and 'saroops' here were not as per 'maryada'.

"This has hurt the sentiments of the 'sangat' , including my own... For me, this is the home of God," he said.

"I today announce to relinquish the Cabinet rank status, given by the Punjab government, and resign from the post of the chairman of the Conware," said Kumar.

"I pray to God for giving me the strength that I could tell the truth here to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the A leadership," said Kumar.

