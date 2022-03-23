Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am.

This will be Mann's first meeting with the Prime Minister after he was was sworn in as the chief minister last week.

Though it is not clear what will be the agenda, it is being seen that the meeting will be a courtesy call. Mann had earlier tweeted that he had sought time from PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for a courtesy call to discuss issues related to Punjab.

Mann and Modi had interacted on Twitter on March 16 when the Prime Minister congratulated the AAP leader for becoming Punjab CM.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," Modi tweeted.

Mann replied by saying, “Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

In this year's assembly elections in Punjab, AAP had a stellar performance as it won 92 of the total 177 constituencies. The Congress, which was the previous ruling government in the northern state, could only win 18 seats.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, defeated Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

Upon taking over as chief minister, Bhawant Mann held his first cabinet meeting and approved the provision of 25,000 jobs to youngsters in departments, boards and corporations of the Punjab government.

He also said that the state government has started the process to regularize 35,000 contractual government employees.

As one of his party's main objectives is the fight against corruption, Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the anti-corruption helpline number 9501-200-200 and urged the state's residents to share complaints about corruption via WhatsApp.

“On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, we are launching an anti-corruption helpline. If someone asks you for a bribe, send me its audio/video recording on 9501200200. We will take strict action against the corrupt. Corruption free Punjab will be a true tribute to our freedom fighters,” the chief minister tweeted.