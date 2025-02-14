Punjab CM hits out over flights with illegal immigrants from US landing in Amritsar: ‘Conspiracy to defame Punjab’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday criticised the Centre over the likely landing of another plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants at the Amritsar airport. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during a press conference in Amritsar February 14, 2025.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In a press conference, Mann accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of trying to defame Punjab.

"The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming Punjab," Mann alleged. "Under a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis."

Mann said earlier the first US plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants had 33 people from Haryana and Gujarat each and 30 from Punjab.

“Now the second plane (carrying illegal Indian immigrants) is coming. It will also land at Amritsar airport tomorrow. Why? What is the criterion for choosing Amritsar?” the Punjab CM asked.

"The Centre and Ministry of external affairs should tell me. Why do you choose Amritsar? You choose to defame Punjab and Punjabis."

Highlighting that deportation is a national problem, Mann also sought to know why flights do not go to Delhi, Gujrat or Haryana.

The Punjab CM also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether he was bringing a "gift" from the USA, referring to another plane of illegal Indian immigrants.

US deportation flights



Two flights carrying as many as 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the US are likely to land at Amritsar airport on February 15 and February 16.

Among the 119 illegal Indian immigrants, 67 hail from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The deportees scheduled to reach India include people who had entered the United States through Mexico and other routes. They also allegedly tore up their passports immediately after entering the US illegally, according to the officials.

Earlier on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian deportees had landed at the Amritsar airport.

Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Some deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.