Punjab DGP applies for two-month leave

Two days after he was reportedly asked to resign from his post, Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Friday applied for a two-month leave, officials familiar with the matter said.

The DGP, who on Wednesday expressed his willingness to go on a central deputation, has applied for leave from July 5. He has also shifted his personal belongings from his office, the officials cited above said, seeking anonymity.

The developments come amid speculations of the top cop’s impending removal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which has largely been attributed to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He was reportedly asked to step down from the post on Wednesday, officials said.

Bhawra was appointed the state’s top cop six months ago.

On Wednesday, he wrote a letter to the Punjab government and Union home ministry on his willingness to go on a central deputation. His wife, Anjali Bhawra, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, is already on a central deputation.

The state government has forwarded his request to the Union home ministry, officials said.

On Wednesday, Bhawra did not attend a meeting of a few senior superintendents of police and police commissioners chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

HT tried to reach out to him for a comment but did not get one immediately.

Meanwhile, special DGP (administration) Gaurav Yadav is among the front runners for the DGP post, officials said. The AAP dispensation is believed to be quite satisfied with his style of functioning, they added.

