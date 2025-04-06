Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal calls off indefinite hunger strike

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, which he had launched in November last year to press for key farmer demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal made the announcement at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held in Sirhind, located in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.(PTI file)

He made the announcement at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held in Sirhind, located in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.

“You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order,” Dallewal said while addressing the gathering.

His decision came a day after union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu urged him to call off the fast.

What happened after Dallewal started his hunger strike?

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a senior leader of the joint forum comprising Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), began an indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands. Although he began taking medical aid after talks were initiated in January, he had continued his fast until now.

Union minister of state for railways and food processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, made an appeal to Dallewal on Saturday to end his hunger strike and join talks with the Centre. In a video message, Bittu said, “Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab as your leadership would always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers.”

He added that BJP ministers and senior leaders had inquired about Dallewal’s health during the Lok Sabha session and extended their wishes for his well-being. “I am making this appeal on behalf of the central government and the people of Punjab,” Bittu said.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also urged farmer leaders to participate in the upcoming dialogue on May 4.

“The ongoing process of talks between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organizations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from the hospital, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request them to end their fast, and we will meet with the representatives of farmers' organizations for talks on 4th May at 11 am as per the already decided date,” he said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)