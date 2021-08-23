Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab farmers' protest: Railway to refund 53 lakh to over 12,000 passengers
india news

Punjab farmers' protest: Railway to refund 53 lakh to over 12,000 passengers

According to railway officials, a total of 89 trains were cancelled because of the protest. Those travelling for the festival of Raksha Bandhan bore the brunt of the blockade.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Farmers block railway tracks during their protest demanding higher sugarcane state advisory price (SAP), in Jalandhar on Monday.(ANI Photo)

The Ferozepur railway division in Punjab has announced it will refund money to all the passengers who couldn't undertake travel due to farmers' protest from August 20-23.

There are such 12,300 passengers, and the amount that will be refunded is 53.65 lakh, the official spokesperson of the Ferozepur railway division said.

Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices blocked rail tracks and a national highway in Punjab over the weekend, affecting trains and vehicular traffic.

According to railway officials, a total of 89 trains were cancelled because of the protest. Those travelling for the festival of Raksha Bandhan bore the brunt of the blockade.

Scores of farmers on Friday launched the agitation for an indefinite period to press the Punjab government to accept their demands related to pending dues of sugarcane and hike in cane prices.

Farmers sitting on the Jalandhar-Chaheru section blocked the Ludhiana-Amritsar and the Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar, affecting several trains, including the Amritsar-New Delhi Swarna Shatabdi EXP SPL (02030), Amritsar-Dehradun EXP SPL (04664), New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi SPL (02013), and the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shri Shakti SPL (02461).

RELATED STORIES

Protesting farmers demanded that the Punjab government raise the state advisory price (SAP) for sugarcae and clear payment of arrears to the tune of 200-250 crore.

They have already rejected the hike of 15 per quintal announced by the Punjab government a few days back. Another meeting was held between the protesters and the Punjab government on Sunday, which remained inconclusive.

The state government had revised sugarcane rates to 325 for the early variety, 315 for mid variety and 310 per quintal for the late maturing variety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmer protest ferozepur district
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra says it is ready to deal with possible 3rd Covid-19 wave

Change in Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Delhi today

PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

Breaking News: Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP