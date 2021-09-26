Punjab gets a new cabinet. Check portfolios of the new ministers

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted 15 ministers into his cabinet on Sunday, a week after Punjab saw a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Charanjit Singh Channi became the new chief minister of the poll-bound state. The Punjab Congress also saw a change of guard a few months ago as Navjot Singh Sidhu was tasked with the role of the Punjab Congress president.

MLA Portfolio Constituency Brahm Mohindra TBA Patiala Rural Manpreet Singh Badal TBA Bathinda Urban Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa TBA Fatehgarh Churian Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria TBA Raja Sansi Rana Gurjit Singh TBA Kapurthala Aruna Chaudhary TBA Dina Nagar Razia Sultana TBA Malerkotla Bharat Bhushan Ashu TBA Ludhiana West Vijay Inder Singla TBA Sangrur Randeep Singh Nabha TBA Amloh Raj Kumar Verka TBA Amritsar West Sangat Singh Gilzian TBA Urmar Pargat Singh TBA Jalandhar Cantonment Amarinder Singh Raja Warring TBA Gidderbaha Gukrirat Singh Kotli TBA Khanna

MLAs Razia Sultana, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Manpreet Singh Badal and Brahm Mohindra took oath in presence of Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

Other MLAs who took oath were - Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurjit Singh Rana and Randeep Singh Nabha. Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gukrirat Singh Kotli also took oath

Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka who took oath as a cabinet minister said that he will work to fulfil the hopes of the electorate. “We have less time and have many things to do. We will work to fulfill the hopes of people. I will start working after taking the oath to deliver my duties, whatever is given to me,” Verka was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Punjab chief minister Channi’s cabinet reshuffle came after several rounds of meetings between him and the Congress high command. There was some controversy around the inclusion of Kapurthala MLA Gurjit Singh Rana into the cabinet. Rana was dropped from former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet due to his alleged connection to the sand mining auction.

Channi last week said that he would meet the newly appointed minister every Tuesday along with other MLAs and party functionaries. His office said that a meeting would be held every Tuesday at 3 pm, news agency PTI reported.

However, opposition Shiromani Akali Dal said that the new ministers are here to loot the state and make money. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that they will review every decision taken by the new cabinet. Badal also called the ministers ‘dacoits’ and said ‘tainted’ leaders were part of the cabinet.