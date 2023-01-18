Punjab, Haryana gripped by severe cold; Bhatinda, Faridkot at -0.2, -0.5 degrees

Severe cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places in the region.

Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.2 degree Celsius and 0.5 degree Celsius respectively, according to the meteorological department's weather report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 2.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 3.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 2 degrees Celsius, Moga 0.5 degree Celsius and Mohali 4.2 degrees Celsius, it stated.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, Sirsa 1 degree Celsius, Hisar 2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 2.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 2.8 degrees Celsius and Ambala 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold for more than three weeks.