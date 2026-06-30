...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh denies assault allegations by cook; probe underway

The complaint, filed by their domestic cook Vipendra Singh (31) at their Bhopal residence, alleged assault, verbal abuse, and illegal confinement

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 04:03 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Indian Premier League’s Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh on Tuesday denied allegations against him and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired Special DG (IPS) after a first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday by the Ratibad police in Bhopal against them. The complaint, filed by their domestic cook Vipendra Singh (31) at their Bhopal residence, alleged assault, verbal abuse, and illegal confinement.

Shshank Singh denied allegations against him. (PTI)

“Vipendra came from Rewa as a cook but he didn’t know cooking. My mother and sister saw him clicking pictures and shooting videos of different rooms. We caught him doing so. My mother asked him to delete pictures and videos. We considered handing him over to the police, but he requested us and started crying. We let him go. We never even touched or abused him. My mother talked to him very politely. He is making false accusations to save himself,” Shashank said.

“If the police approach us, we will ask them to recover his mobile phone data to get a clear idea of what exactly happened,” he added.

Also Read:‘Shashank Singh, his father beat me up like a dog’: IPL star’s cook alleges assault, case filed

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Shashank Singh punjab kings bhopal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh denies assault allegations by cook; probe underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.