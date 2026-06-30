Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh denies assault allegations by cook; probe underway

Indian Premier League’s Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh on Tuesday denied allegations against him and his father Shailesh Singh, a retired Special DG (IPS) after a first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday by the Ratibad police in Bhopal against them. The complaint, filed by their domestic cook Vipendra Singh (31) at their Bhopal residence, alleged assault, verbal abuse, and illegal confinement.

Shshank Singh denied allegations against him. (PTI)

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“Vipendra came from Rewa as a cook but he didn’t know cooking. My mother and sister saw him clicking pictures and shooting videos of different rooms. We caught him doing so. My mother asked him to delete pictures and videos. We considered handing him over to the police, but he requested us and started crying. We let him go. We never even touched or abused him. My mother talked to him very politely. He is making false accusations to save himself,” Shashank said.

“If the police approach us, we will ask them to recover his mobile phone data to get a clear idea of what exactly happened,” he added.

Also Read:‘Shashank Singh, his father beat me up like a dog’: IPL star’s cook alleges assault, case filed

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{{^usCountry}} Vipendra Singh alleged that soon after joining work he was verbally and physically abused over the quality of food he prepared. When he tried to quit the job, his mobile phone was allegedly taken away and he was allegedly forced to continue working. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vipendra Singh alleged that soon after joining work he was verbally and physically abused over the quality of food he prepared. When he tried to quit the job, his mobile phone was allegedly taken away and he was allegedly forced to continue working. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver thrashed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver thrashed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said the FIR was registered under sections 296a (obscene act in any public place) and 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said the FIR was registered under sections 296a (obscene act in any public place) and 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The victim underwent a medical examination after the FIR. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report. Ratibad police are probing the matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The victim underwent a medical examination after the FIR. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report. Ratibad police are probing the matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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