Punjab: Pilgrimage scheme to be launched today to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab said on Sunday that a pilgrimage scheme for elderly people will be rolled out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on Monday.

AAP's Punjab spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the scheme, which will be launched on Monday, will facilitate more than 50,000 elderly people.(Hindustan Times)

The Punjab cabinet gave its nod to the "Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra" scheme on November 6.

He said under the scheme, people will be able to visit various religious places, such as Hazur Sahib Nanded, Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the Naina Devi temple, on trains and buses for free.

The state government has earmarked ₹40 crore for the scheme, Sanghera said.