Punjab Police launches statewide crackdown on aides of gangster Goldy Brar

The Punjab Police on Thursday launched a state-wide crackdown in several districts to arrest close aides of wanted gangster Goldy Brar, an accused in connection with slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. The gangster is suspected to be hiding in Canada and has alleged connection with pro-Khalistan extremists.

Brar, who has at least 13 cases against him in cases related to murder, arms smuggling among others, is also believed to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He has an Interpol red-corner notice served against him and has been declared wanted by intelligence agencies in both Canada and India.

The police action came a day after the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), in its bid to double down on its action against pro-Khalistan elements, announced cash reward for sharing information on five members of the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In a drive to dismantle the terror-gangster links in the country, the probe agency also released of 54 people with their photographs wanted in two cases. The list includes the name of gangsters such as Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh Gill including Brar.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates)

