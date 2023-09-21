Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

New Delhi: Intelligence inputs from Canada indicate that Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district has been killed in inter-gang rivalry on Wednesday night. Unconfirmed reports suggest he was killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey on June 19. The rivals pumped some 15 bullets into Nijjar. Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke

According to information, Duneke fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has seven criminal cases registered against him.

There are no less than 29 gangsters from Punjab region and around who are taking shelter outside India to evade the law. They left India on either Indian passports or through fake-forged travel documents or through the Nepal route in the past. Leading the pack of countries giving shelter to these murderers is Canada, which now accuses India of political assassination of a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar without substantive proof.

Here is the latest list :

Canada

1. Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala from Moga

2. Charnjeet Singh aka Rinku Bihla from Barnala

3. Gurpinder Singh aka Babu Dala from Ludhiana

4. Lakhbir Singh aka Landa from Tarn Taran

5. Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge from Ferozepur

6. Satveer Singh Warring aka Sam from Fazilika

7. Snover Dhillion from Amritsar

8. Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Diuneka from Moga (murdered last night)

United States

1. Amrit Bal from Kapurthala

2. Anmol Bishnoi from Fazilika

3. Darmanjit Singh from Amritsar

4. Gaurav Patyal from Chandigarh

5. Gurjant Singh from Tarn Taran

6. Harjot Singh from Abohar

7. Karanvir Singh from Ludhiana

8. Kinderbir Singh from Tarn Tarn

9. Rakjesh Kumar from SBS Nagar

10.Rashpal Singh from Tarn Taran

11.Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar from Mukhtsar Sahib

1. Gurjant Singh aka Janta from Fatehgarh Sahib

2. Gagandeep Singh from Ludhiana

1. Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda from Nanded

1. Jackpal Singh aka Lali Dhaliwal from Moga

2. Jagjeet Singh from Ludhiana

UAE

1. Kuldeep Singh from SBS Nagar

Hong Kong

1. Ramanjit Singh from Bhatinda

Italy-Portugal

1. Rohit Godara from Bikaner Rajasthan

Indonesia

1. Sandeep Grewal from Ludhiana

1. Supreet Singh from Batala

As per inputs, Duneke has been aiding, funding and strengthening the Davinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

He was also inclined towards the pro-Khalistan outfits, but, mostly makes calls for extortions and indulges in ‘supari’ killings.

Duneke has been orchestrating crimes in Punjab and nearby states through his associates and figures in the most wanted list of criminals in the state.

On March 14 last year, Duneke conspired to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal with the help of his associates during a kabaddi match at Mallian village in Jalandhar.

More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes were registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.

