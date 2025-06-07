Punjab Police probes Tinder profile suspected to be linked to Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police has sought information from dating app Tinder about an account suspected to be linked with radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.(File)

The police have sought information about Tinder as part of their probe into the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, who was shot dead on October 9 last year while returning home from the village Gurdwara on his motorcycle.

Nau was a member of the radical outfit 'Waris Punjab De' headed by Amritpal Singh.

In October, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had claimed that Nau was killed allegedly at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who is currently jailed under the stringent National Security Act.

The police had also arrested three members of the Arsh Dalla gang, who emerged as the masterminds behind the killing, according to Yadav.

What Punjab Police has asked from Tinder



In the communication dated May 26 and accessed by PTI news agency, the police have sought details of the Tinder account under the name ‘Amrit Sandhu’ – suspected to be linked with Amritpal Singh.

“During the course of investigation, a Tinder account under the name 'Amrit Sandhu' (screenshot attached) was identified, and the account is suspected to be linked with Amritpal Singh, accused in the said FIR,” the Punjab Police told Tinder.

"The communication and analysis of data might provide evidence to the Investigating Agency relevant to the FIR," it added.

The police have sought from Tinder the subscriber details, name, date of birth, phone number, location information, and IP address logs since January 1, 2019, of the account, according to PTI.

It has also sought information on all linked e-mail IDs and phone numbers, photographs and media files uploaded by the account, friends/contacts list and mutual matches, chat history and messages exchanged via the Tinder platform and any other detail.