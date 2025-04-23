Punjab: Cops probe audio clip ‘linking’ Amritpal with gangster Jaipal

Punjab Police have started a probe into a recent leaked WhatsApp chat of a group having connection between radical leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh mentioning his association with dreaded gangster Jaipal Bhullar, who was killed in an encounter in Kolkata in 2022. The audio clip allegedly reveals Amritpal discussing his ties to Jaipal Bhullar . (HT File)

A senior police official has confirmed that the probe aims to verify the authenticity of these audio clips, which reportedly capture a conversation between Amritpal and Sukhpreet Singh Hari Nau, the brother of slain social activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau alias Bhodi. Bhodi was a Kotkapura-based Sikh activist who was shot dead by four assailants in Faridkot. Amritpal has already been booked by the Punjab Police under charges of murder.

The audio clip allegedly reveals Amritpal discussing his ties to Jaipal Bhullar and mentioning the ₹40 lakh that Bhullar supposedly raised through his criminal influence. Amritpal is also heard talking about receiving information regarding the money after Bhullar’s death in the Kolkata encounter. Additionally, he claims to possess a Glock pistol, which he allegedly procured illegally.

The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the audio is authentic and forms part of the ongoing investigation into the Hari Nau murder. This period corresponds to when Amritpal was living in Dubai and planning to expand his organisation, Waris Punjab De, in Punjab. The officer also pointed out that Amritpal’s connections with notorious criminals like Arsh Dala, another designated terrorist and gangster, had emerged during the investigation.

The police have gathered several other incriminating clips in which Amritpal reportedly brags about his connections with gangsters and his alleged involvement in receiving funds from them to further his radical activities in Punjab. These revelations are under active investigation by a special team tasked with determining the extent of his criminal ties.

An ADGP-rank official confirmed that all these clips are being thoroughly examined to build a clearer picture of Amritpal’s activities, especially his alleged links to gangsters and terrorist organisations.