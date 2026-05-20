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Punjab temple defers ''untimely'' Rath Yatra after protest by Puri Jagannath temple

Punjab temple defers ''untimely'' Rath Yatra after protest by Puri Jagannath temple

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Puri, The Ferozepur district administration in Punjab on Wednesday informed the authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri that they have ensured the postponement of the Rath Yatra planned for May 23 after the shrine's officials protested against holding the festival on random dates.

Punjab temple defers ''untimely'' Rath Yatra after protest by Puri Jagannath temple

The authorities of the Puri Jagannath Temple had written to Ferozepur District Magistrate Deepshikha Sharma, requesting her to prevent the temple in her jurisdiction from holding the Rath Yatra on May 23.

Responding to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee's letter, Sharma said the Ferozepur Jagannath Temple administration, which was organising the Rath Yatra, was called on May 20 and "were informed about the appropriate timing of the festival and the significance of Shri Jagannath Puri Ji".

"The temple administrators have provided their written consent to postpone the Rath Yatra," the Ferozepur district magistrate said.

Padhee thanked the Ferozepur district magistrate, saying, "I spoke to the DM, and her swift action and cooperation are appreciated. The Ferozepur temple has agreed to conduct Rath Yatra on July 16 as per the calendar."

The SJTA also mentioned that under resolutions adopted by the Puri Jagannath temple's managing committee under the chairmanship of the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, it has consistently expressed its strong objection to such untimely observances.

On May 18, the SJTA had also written a protest letter to the authorities of the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on a proposal to conduct the Rath Yatra on June 14.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ferozepur district puri jagannath temple
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