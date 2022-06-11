Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / State-run luxury buses to Delhi airport from June 15 for mafia-free transport: Punjab CM
india news

State-run luxury buses to Delhi airport from June 15 for mafia-free transport: Punjab CM

Mann said that for decades Punjab only had private transporters on the Delhi route who "looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies".
The Punjab government will run Volvo buses from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, to different towns in Punjab from June 15. (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state government is all set to start luxury Volvo buses from Punjab to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from June 15. Mann said the move is a step towards providing easy and trustworthy travel to commuters travelling to the national capital.

"We have got the mandate of the people to serve the state by eliminating the mafia. Our government has already curbed the liquor mafia through our new excise policy and today I am happy to announce that now the transport mafia will also be a thing of the past", the chief minister said in a video message announcing the new bus service.

Mann said that for decades, Punjab only had private transporters on the route who "looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies", adding they monopolised the trade and exploited citizens.

"Gone are the days when taxpayers' money was plundered by the leaders and deposited in banks, now this money will be judiciously used for the welfare of the common man," he said.

The move was decided following repeated complaints, especially by NRIs who came to Punjab, demanding government buses on the route, Mann said.

The "pro-people government of Punjab will run these super luxurious buses" that will charge less than half of what the passengers have to pay to the private transporters and give double facilities than them, he added.

Travellers can book these buses easily by visiting the websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS. Mann said the timetable of these buses will also be available on the websites.

