Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 37.99 °C Few clouds August 22, 2024 37.11 °C Few clouds August 23, 2024 37.41 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 38.23 °C Sky is clear August 25, 2024 39.6 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 39.58 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 27.08 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 20, 2024, is 36.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.45 °C and 37.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.52 °C and 38.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 29.45 °C and 37.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.