Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 20, 2024, is 36.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.45 °C and 37.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.52 °C and 38.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.45 °C and 37.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.52 °C and 38.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.45 °C and 37.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|37.99 °C
|Few clouds
|August 22, 2024
|37.11 °C
|Few clouds
|August 23, 2024
|37.41 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|38.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 25, 2024
|39.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 26, 2024
|39.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.08 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
SHARE
Copy