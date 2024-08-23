Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 38.92 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 39.29 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 37.89 °C Scattered clouds August 27, 2024 35.22 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 35.32 °C Scattered clouds August 29, 2024 35.06 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 35.22 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 23, 2024, is 38.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.69 °C and 40.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.95 °C and 40.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 29.69 °C and 40.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 58.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.