Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on December 24, 2024, is 19.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.32 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.18 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 277.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Punjab weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202419.35Sky is clear
December 26, 202420.75Sky is clear
December 27, 202421.47Sky is clear
December 28, 202419.89Sky is clear
December 29, 202419.30Sky is clear
December 30, 202419.76Sky is clear
December 31, 202420.09Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

India News, Weather Today, Latest News
Follow Us On