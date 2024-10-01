Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024
Oct 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on October 1, 2024, is 41.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.44 °C and 42.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.94 °C and 41.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.44 °C and 42.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 135.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 2, 2024
|38.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|39.47 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|38.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|39.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 6, 2024
|38.72 °C
|Light rain
|October 7, 2024
|38.67 °C
|Light rain
|October 8, 2024
|33.65 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
