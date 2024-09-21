Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.68 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 41.5 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 43.26 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 40.68 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 39.82 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 40.57 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 40.95 °C Sky is clear September 28, 2024 41.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 21, 2024, is 39.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.68 °C and 41.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.98 °C and 43.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.With temperatures ranging between 28.68 °C and 41.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.