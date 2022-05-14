Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puri court notice to Odisha, ASI on violations near Jagannath temple

The Puri court, which issued notice to the state government and ASI on Friday, will hear the case next on June 26
Friday’s court notice on alleged violations was issued on a complaint by the Puri Lawyers Association
Published on May 14, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A Puri court on Friday issued notice to the notices to Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation and Archaeological Survey of India among others on a complaint that the authorities have violated the law by digging up within 100 metre area around the temple’s perimeter to build amenities for devotees.

The court of Puri’s civil judge senior division directed the the central and state bodies including the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration and the Puri collector and muncipal corporation, to file response before the next date of hearing on June 26.

The Puri Lawyers Association complained to the court that the state government has violated the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act 2010 by digging up area within 100 metre of the 12th century Jagannath temple under the 800 crore Srimandir Parikrama Plan (or Jagannath Temple corridor project).

Though the 100 metre area around the temple wall is a prohibited zone in which no construction can be carried without the permission of ASI, the state government through the OBCC and the contractor carried out excavation in close proximity to the temple wall.

On Tuesday, the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court in the temple town ordered police to lodge FIR against Puri district collector, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation and Tata Projects on similar allegations.

The project, the foundation for which was laid in November last year, is aimed to create amenities for pilgrims such as cloak rooms, restrooms, drinking water fountains, temple reception centre with a queue management facility for 6,000 people, information-cum-donation kiosks, shelter pavilions for shade and rest and multi-level car parking by May 2023.

