Puruskar Portal for Padma awards launched; Sept 15 last date for nomination

The central government on Monday launched the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to bring together all the awards of various ministries, departments, agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership.

“This portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India,” the union home ministry said in a statement.

The Centre also announced the last date for nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15. It will only be received on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal.

Padma Awards entail Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri and they will be awarded on Republic Day 2023.

The portal, www.awards.gov.in, is currently open for accepting nominations for the National Gopal Ratna Award, National Award for Senior Citizens, National Award for Individual Excellence 2021 and 2022, National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021 and 2022, National CSR Awards, Nari Shakti Puruskar, Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Jeevan Raksha Padak along with Padma Awards.

