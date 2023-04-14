RJD’s Manoj Jha on CBI summons to Kejriwal, 'Your end is near, fear that your…’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday taunted the Narendra Modi government over CBI summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise police scam probe, saying it should put all Opposition leaders in a gas chamber and finish them off "Nazi-style". The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued summons to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor for questioning on Sunday in the Delhi excise police scam probe. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha.(File photo)

Reacting strongly to the development, RJD MP and spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “I would request the prime minister (Narendra Modi), the home minister (Amit Shah), that they should put all opposition leaders in a gas chamber and finish them off Nazi-style.”

"You work in a dictatorial manner. You are seeing that power is slipping out of your hands so you have pushed the probe agencies in a state that they can only see the houses of Opposition leaders who speak against you. Continue doing this but your end is near," Jha said in a video statement, slamming the government.

"In order to save yourself from the Adani issue, you have targeted the Congress, NCP, AAP, BRS, has anyone been spared? What is left now is your fear that your friend will get exposed," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

To be sure, Kejriwal, not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR), filed on August 17 last year, has been summoned as a “witness” in the case. The AAP leader's name came up during the questioning of some accused and witnesses and the CBI wants to seek clarifications, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Delhi chief minister has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11am on April 16 to answer queries of the investigating team. The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

