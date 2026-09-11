Putin invites PM Modi to Russia for 24th India-Russia Annual Summit

President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation, with the dates for the summit to be finalised through diplomatic channels based on mutual convenience.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center right, talk to each other during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik K)

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PM Modi on Friday met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral ties across several areas, including defence, energy, space and people-to-people exchanges.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders in a fortnight. They had earlier met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit on August 31.

Deep Dive What was the main agenda during the meeting between PM Modi and President Putin? The main agenda included discussions on expanding the India-Russia economic partnership, focusing on trade, energy, defence, and industrial cooperation, including achieving a $100 billion trade target by 2030. Why is strengthening the India-Russia partnership crucial for both countries? Strengthening this partnership is crucial as it enhances collaboration in strategic sectors like defence and energy, helps navigate geopolitical pressures, and fosters economic growth through mutual investments. How do India and Russia plan to achieve their bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030? They plan to achieve this target by deepening industrial cooperation, enhancing market access for Indian products in Russia, and discussing sectors like critical minerals, skilled workforce mobility, and defence technologies.

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MEA on Modi-Putin meet

“PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, energy, defense, space and people to people ties which remain key focus areas of the enduring India-Russia partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi and Putin also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi and Putin also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward for resolving conflicts and said India is ready to contribute to peace efforts.

The two leaders also welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM India", which was held in India for the first time from September 9-11, and highlighted its importance in further strengthening trade and industrial ties.

Modi and Putin subsequently visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with participants.