Putin invites PM Modi to Russia for 24th India-Russia Annual Summit

President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation, with the dates for the summit to be finalised through diplomatic channels based on mutual convenience.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
PM Modi on Friday met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral ties across several areas, including defence, energy, space and people-to-people exchanges.
This was the second meeting between the two leaders in a fortnight. They had earlier met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit on August 31.
Deep Dive
What was the main agenda during the meeting between PM Modi and President Putin?
The main agenda included discussions on expanding the India-Russia economic partnership, focusing on trade, energy, defence, and industrial cooperation, including achieving a $100 billion trade target by 2030.
Why is strengthening the India-Russia partnership crucial for both countries?
Strengthening this partnership is crucial as it enhances collaboration in strategic sectors like defence and energy, helps navigate geopolitical pressures, and fosters economic growth through mutual investments.
How do India and Russia plan to achieve their bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030?
They plan to achieve this target by deepening industrial cooperation, enhancing market access for Indian products in Russia, and discussing sectors like critical minerals, skilled workforce mobility, and defence technologies.
“PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, energy, defense, space and people to people ties which remain key focus areas of the enduring India-Russia partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Modi and Putin also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Modi and Putin also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.
{{/usCountry}}
Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward for resolving conflicts and said India is ready to contribute to peace efforts.
The two leaders also welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM India", which was held in India for the first time from September 9-11, and highlighted its importance in further strengthening trade and industrial ties.
Modi and Putin subsequently visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with participants.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Putin invites PM Modi to Russia for 24th India-Russia Annual Summit
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks