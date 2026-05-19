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Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13: Kremlin aide

India, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, is set to host the annual summit in September.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 05:26 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, a Kremlin aide said.

Vladmir Putin(AP)

India, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, is set to host the annual summit in September.

“President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13,” Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

He also said that a bilateral meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Also Read | Putin visit reflected India’s freedom of choice: Jaishankar

Putin's last visit to India in 2025

President Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

 
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