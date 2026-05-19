Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13: Kremlin aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, a Kremlin aide said.

Vladmir Putin(AP)

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India, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, is set to host the annual summit in September.

“President Putin will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13,” Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

He also said that a bilateral meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

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President Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of BRICS member states in New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of BRICS member states in New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, while Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, while Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bloc has emerged as a major global platform, bringing together 11 leading emerging economies that account for nearly 49.5% of the world’s population, about 40% of global GDP and around 26% of global trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bloc has emerged as a major global platform, bringing together 11 leading emerging economies that account for nearly 49.5% of the world’s population, about 40% of global GDP and around 26% of global trade. {{/usCountry}}

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