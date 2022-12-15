PWD to test century-old Pucca Pull’s strength, traffic to be diverted

LUCKNOW Built more than 100 years ago, Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pull -- which connects Daliganj and Chowk -- will be checked for its strength by the public works department (PWD) and the bridge corporation. Traffic will be diverted to the new bridge from Friday for the strength test of Pucca Pull, which was built in 1914 in the British era.

During the test, which is expected to go on for three days, experts will test the load-bearing capacity of the heritage bridge built on the Gomti river. PWD’s executive engineer Manish Varma has already informed the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) about the closure of the bridge for repair and test of its structural strength.

Keeping in view the importance of this heritage bridge, a detailed study report of its safety will be prepared and presented in the high court. This comes after a PIL was filed in this regard. The PWD has already decided to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles including buses, and trucks on the Pucca Pull.

At present, the railing of the bridge is in a dilapidated condition, and cracks have appeared on Sitapur Road, where it is located. Recently, the chief engineer (central zone) of the PWD held an inspection of the bridge. Subsequently, the department decided to test the structural strength and load-bearing capacity of the bridge.

