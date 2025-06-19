Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
QS World University Rankings: IIT Delhi ranked 1st among Indian varsities

ByAheli Das
Jun 19, 2025 09:26 AM IST

IIT Delhi has climbed over 70 places in the last two years, ranking 123rd this year compared with 197th in 2024 based on employer reputation, citations, sustainability, and academic reputation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been ranked first among Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It overall rose in the rankings to 123 from 150 in 2025. Delhi University (DU) has been ranked seventh among the top 10 Indian universities.

IIT Delhi secured a global rank of 86 in the citations per faculty category. (HT PHOTO)
IIT Delhi secured a global rank of 86 in the citations per faculty category. (HT PHOTO)

IIT Delhi has climbed over 70 places in the last two years, ranking 123rd this year compared with 197th in 2024 based on employer reputation, citations, sustainability, and academic reputation.

Five Indian institutions featured in the global top 100 in the indicator category of employer reputation. IIT Delhi has secured the top position among Indian universities and the 50th globally. It secured a global rank of 86 in the citations per faculty category. In sustainability and academic reputation, IIT Delhi has secured a global rank of 172 and 142. DU secured an overall global rank of 328, the same as last year.

In employment outcomes, despite India having the 11th lowest average score in this indicator, two Indian universities are in the top 100. DU is one of the universities. Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked 761-770, compared to 851-900 in 2025.

India’s top two highest-ranking institutions performed better than over 91% of institutions featured in the 2026 rankings. Eight new Indian institutions were added to the ranking this year. India has 54 institutions in the rankings, making it the fourth most represented country.

