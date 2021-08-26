Quad countries all set to start Malabar exercise from today

The navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia will kick off the 25th edition of the Malabar naval drills off the coast of the Pacific island Guam on Thursday. The latest edition, called Malabar 21, will be held from August 26 to 29. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the Quad have been participating in the exercise since 2020.

"The aim of the exercise is to increase interoperability amongst the participating navies, develop common understanding and SOPs for Maritime Security Operations", the Indian Navy said in a statement on Wednesday. Two Indian warships, INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt, a P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and the navy’s marine commandos (MARCOS) will be taking part in this year’s Malabar drill.

The navies of the four quad nations will be holding exercises involving destroyers, frigates, corvettes, submarines, helicopters, long-range maritime patrol aircraft and elite special forces elements including the US Navy SEALs and MARCOS, Indian Navy said in a statement to the press on August 25.

“A wide range of surface, sub-surface and air operations will be carried out by the participating navies during the exercise. Special operations teams --- US Navy SEALs, Indian MARCOS and Special Boarding Units of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) --- will carry out visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training and simulated hostage rescue operations,” an official told Hindustan Times.

India is also planning to conduct its first tri-service exercise with the United Kingdom in the Arabian Sea towards the end of October, an official familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. India and France are also planning on boosting their defence cooperation by holding a new format of military exercises involving their armies, navies and air forces.