Question about caste at Periyar univ triggers row

Chennai

A question about caste during an examination at Periyar University in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Friday triggered a controversy, prompting the state higher education department to announce the constitution of a committee to look into the matter.

The controversial question, which appeared in a second semester MA history exam paper on Thursday and was part of 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each, provided four options and asked which among them was a lower caste in the state.

“Which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu? (With the options listed as) a) Mahars b) Nadars c) Ezhavas and d) Harjans,” question number 11, under Part A on ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE’, read.

As a copy of the question paper, seen by HT, went viral on social media, netizens slammed authorities for asking such a question to students of a university that is named after Periyar E V Ramasamy, who fought for eradication of caste and is known as ‘Father of the Dravidian movement.

Taking note of the incident, the state higher education department said a team of senior officials will be formed to probe the case. “Based on the investigative report, appropriate action will be taken against the wrong-doers,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan said the varsity had no role in preparing the question paper. “We are seeking a report from the controller of examinations. Other university and college lecturers set the question paper. We do not read them before the exam to prevent leaks,” he said.

In a detailed statement, the varsity said the exam papers are sealed and confidential, and no one is allowed to read them once it has been prepared.

“Our university has no direct connection to this controversial question,” it said, adding that steps will be taken to ensure such controversial questions do not appear in question papers in the future.

Opposition parties, however, slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and questioned “DMK’s Dravidian model and social justice”.

“...ridiculing the ideology of Periyar and promoting caste inequality among students through questions like these in a semester examination is DMK’s Dravidian model and social justice,” leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami said in a tweet.

Palaniswami’s rival and expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam said the university’s explanation is “unacceptable”. “... on behalf of AIADMK, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the matter and take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S J Suryah said “even God’s are baffled with DMK’s fake Social Justice claims & their falsehoods are being exposed every single day...”

National Democratic Alliance partner and Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss also called for government action on the matter.