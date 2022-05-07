Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Tributes paid to 'Indian polymath'
india news

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Tributes paid to 'Indian polymath'

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration to mark the birth anniversary of the luminary Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti(Instagram/@nobelprize_org)
Updated on May 07, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Political leaders in India paid tributes to the luminary Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari remembered the “Indian Polymath” to mark Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. “Remembering Indian Polymath - poet, writer, philosopher, social reformer, Nobel Laureate and composer of our National Anthem Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore ji on his birth anniversary,” Gadkari wrote on Twitter.

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended his tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. "My tributes to the great philosopher, poet, writer, Nobel Prize winner, Icon of Indian art and culture, "Gurudev" Rabindranath Tagore Ji on his Jayanti," the union minister wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

NCP's Praful Patel also expressed his “humble tributes” to the Nobel Prize laureate.

“Humble tributes to Nobel Prize laureate poet Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. He played a pivotal role in the Indian Cultural Renaissance with his literary and artistic accomplishments,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the official page of the Nobel Prize on Twitter is “celebrating the anniversary of the birth of a true great Rabindranath Tagore”.

Taking to Twitter, the Nobel Prize wrote, "We're celebrating the anniversary of the birth of a true great: Rabindranath Tagore, who was born #OnThisDay in 1861 in Calcutta, India. The first non-European literature laureate, he was awarded the #NobelPrize “because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse...”

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration to mark the birth anniversary of the luminary Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. Referred to as ‘Gurudev’, ‘Kabiguru’, and ‘Biswakabi’, Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7.

Several cultural programmes and events are held during the course of the day on his birth anniversary - including singing ‘Rabindra sangeet’, reciting his life and work, dances, dramas, writing, poetry, among others.

Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali polymath who worked as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. Tagore became the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tagore tribute
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP