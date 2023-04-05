Rabri Devi slams BJP on Bihar violence: ‘The truth will come out…’

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent violence in the state during Ram Navami celebrations, alleging that the saffron party “creates riots”. “BJP wants riots to happen. The government will conduct an inquiry in which the truth will come out,” she told the media.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rabri Devi (ANI Photo)

On Friday, a violent clash broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession near Gagan Diwan Mohalla under Laheri police station in Biharsharif, and a day later, in Bihar’s Nalanda district and Sasaram town in Rohtas district - in which one person died, and at least 10 were injured.

According to reports, the two groups in Biharsharif pelted stones and fired at each other. While in Sasaram, six people were injured in a bomb explosion.

In view of the violence, the district administration suspended the mobile internet services in Rohtas and Nalanda. On Wednesday, the suspension was extended for another 48 hours. “The internet services are suspended till April 6. It will be restored if the situation remains normal and peaceful,” District Magistrate Bihar Sharif, Nalanda, Shashank Shubhankar told ANI.

Meanwhile, after the violent clashes in Bihar and West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states to maintain law and order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

"MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the MHA's statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)

