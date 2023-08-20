Probe finds claims by Sikkim man alleging racism ‘fabricated’

Days after a man from Sikkim claimed he was the victim of a racial attack in Bengaluru, a police investigation has found the complaint was fabricated, officials familiar with the matter said.

Subba asserted that a confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in his assault (HT Archives)

The Bengaluru police, who registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint, during the course of the investigation, found a CCTV footage which shows the man falling from the stair under the influence of alcohol and hurting himself.

The 30-year-old man Dinesh Subba had initially lodged a complaint with the Electronic City police on August 15, alleging that he was attacked by three bike-borne individuals who hurled racial slurs at him during the early hours of the day.

According to him, the incident occurred at around 2:30 am, as he was returning back home after spending a night with friends. He asserted that a confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in his assault.

However, a close examination of CCTV from a building nearby showed that he had fallen down by himself. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South-East, CK Baba, who is also the nodal officer overseeing matters pertaining to natives from North Eastern states, has confirmed that the man’s allegations are false. “We meticulously investigated every aspect of a case. Our initial findings have uncovered a more complex reality. While the complainant alleges an incident involving bike-borne individuals, our investigation reveals that he had consumed alcohol beyond the limit and had a fall. The victim partied with his two friends that night when he had a fall and injured himself,” he said.

A senior official from the Whitefield police station, who didn’t want to be named, said that CCTV footage shows Subba walking on the road heavily intoxicated. On his way back home, in inebriated state, he entered a shuttered juice shop on Neeladri Road in Electronic City. “He is seen climbing the stairs, but falls down while climbing. He then falls unconscious. A security guard from the another apartment saw this and called the police. Our teams reached there within 15 minutes and based on his statement [that he was attacked] a complaint was registered,” said the officer.

Subba in his statement claimed that he was attacked by locals who had mistakenly identified him as Chinese. “When we confronted him [Subba] with the evidence we [police] found, particularly the CCTV footage, he said that he doesn’t remember anything from that night and he gave the statement under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.

DCP Baba said that after the completion of the investigation, police will be closing the matter. “As for the safety of residents from northeast India, anyone having any problems can contact me since I am the nodal officer for the North Eastern states. We request the residents not to panic over the misinformation regarding this case on social media,” he said.

