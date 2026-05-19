'Racist': Cartoon depicting PM Modi as snake charmer fuels ongoing Norway row

Amid a massive row during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway over alleged dangers to press freedom in India, a cartoon depicting the BJP leader as a snake charmer, which appeared in Norway's leading newspaper, has surfaced on social media and sparked allegations of racist stereotyping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a briefing on the summit with Nordic countries in Oslo.(Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix)

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The cartoon was published with a commentary piece by the newspaper Aftenposten just a couple of hours before PM Modi landed in Oslo.

It went viral on social media following a row which erupted during one of the press meets of the Indian leader.

What does the cartoon show?

The cartoon was published with an opinion piece whose headline translates to 'A clever yet annoying man'. The article stated why India has its eyes on the Nordic region, while the cartoon shows Modi as a “snake charmer” with a fuel-station filling pipe as the snake.

Many netizens were quick to slam the Norwegian daily for the allegedly racist take on India, which has long been depicted as a primitive land of snake charmers, holy elephants and superstitions alone.

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{{^usCountry}} The snake charmer is, in particular, historically used by sections of the Western media as a motif for India and its citizens, and has, in recent decades, been widely criticised as a xenophobic trope. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The snake charmer is, in particular, historically used by sections of the Western media as a motif for India and its citizens, and has, in recent decades, been widely criticised as a xenophobic trope. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In October 2022, a Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia came under the scanner for using a snake charmer illustration to depict India's economic growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2022, a Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia came under the scanner for using a snake charmer illustration to depict India's economic growth. {{/usCountry}}

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The motif was also mentioned and slammed by Narendra Modi during his 2014 visit to the United States, where he stated that India now does “magic with mouse”, referring to the computer mouse.

A similar comment was made by Modi in January 2013 when he was Gujarat CM, when he stated that India had transformed from a “country of snake charmers, to that of mouse charmers in popular imagination". He was addressing a Vibrant Gujarat Youth Convention in Gandhinagar.

What happened in Norway?

The virality of the newspaper cartoon came as the prime minister wrapped up his visit to Norway, where a question from a journalist triggered a rebuttal from the Ministry of External Affairs, and sparked a series of debates online and in Indian newsrooms.

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That incident occurred after a Norwegian newspaper commentator, Helle Lyng, shared on X a video of PM Modi walking out of the joint statement venue with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, stating in the caption that PM Modi did not take her question.

Also Read | Journalist's question for PM Modi, MEA's long rebuttal, and a row over 'cup of water': What happened in Norway

“Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to,” she said in the post, sharing the video in which she can be heard saying loudly, “Why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"

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Norway currently holds the top spot on the World Press Freedom Index. India, on the other hand, slipped from 154 to 157.

The journalist's post of Modi exiting the press briefing later spilt over into a presser by the Ministry of External Affairs, especially after Lyng asked why Norway should "trust" India, referring to the alleged human rights violations in the country.

In response, Indian diplomat Sibi George listed reasons as to why New Delhi can be trusted and is a credible partner, and cited India's civilisational history as evidence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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