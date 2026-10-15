'Racist hostility', 'anti-India hate': India on 'attempted mass shooting' targeting Hindu temple in US

India has issued a statement regarding the thwarting of a mass shooting attempt at a Hindu Temple in Palatine, Illinois.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot. (@MEAIndia)

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” said MEA on Thursday.

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“We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him,” the spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community. We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," the ministry added.

Deep Dive Why did India call the alleged Hindu temple attack plot anti-India and racist? India said the alleged plot included references to violence against people of Indian origin. Investigators also reported that a manifesto contained racist and white supremacist views. How was the alleged mass shooting plot at the Aurora Hindu temple foiled? The rifle allegedly jammed when the suspect attempted to open fire, and he left the temple. A co-worker later alerted police after receiving concerning messages about the alleged plan. What action did US authorities take after the alleged temple attack plot? Police arrested and detained the suspect, and charges were brought against him. A judge ruled that he would remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Earlier today, a 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis from Palatine, was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of the US state of Illinois.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators recovered a manifesto containing white supremacist views and references to violence against people of Indian origin. The plot was thwarted after Paporakis’s co-workers alerted the police after receiving disturbing digital messages from him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators recovered a manifesto containing white supremacist views and references to violence against people of Indian origin. The plot was thwarted after Paporakis’s co-workers alerted the police after receiving disturbing digital messages from him. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | How US teen’s Hindu temple attack plot was foiled: Rifle jam, online search, call to co-worker

These messages reportedly included a document describing an alleged plan for a mass shooting, along with photographs of tactical equipment.

As per an AP report, the 19-year-old's co-workers said Paporakis openly described himself as a white supremacist at work, and alleged that he had said he could not wait to kill Indian people.