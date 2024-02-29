Radical outfit Arambai Tengol behind Imphal officer abduction: Manipur Police

Guwahati: Two days after two policemen, including a senior officer were allegedly abducted by armed miscreants from Imphal, the Manipur Police released a statement on Thursday accusing the radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol of abduction and accused it of “indulging in a range of anti-social activities”. Manipur Police (Representative Photo)

On Tuesday night, Imphal West additional superintendent of police (operations) M Amit Singh was allegedly abducted from his home along with another colleague after over 200 militants stormed Singh’s residence, vandalised it, and fired gunshots, according to the police.

Though Singh was rescued two hours later, the incident shook the police establishment, leading many commandos in Imphal Valley districts to take part in an ‘arms down’ protest on Wednesday.

In a detailed press release issued on Thursday, Manipur police stated that Singh’s abduction was the fallout of the arrest of one person who was involved in “stealing/snatching” two vehicles from the government oil depot on Tuesday.

It stated that the outfit carried out a “targeted attack” on Singh and other policemen in connection with the snatching of vehicles and for “lawful discharge of duties”.

“AT (Arambai Tenggol) is engaging in many anti-social activities like assaulting civilians and snatching vehicles from public/government officials. They are also indulging in extortion from the common public and businessmen”, the release stated.

The police alleged that the outfit was garnering false support from the public in the garb of protecting the public, but “its members were committing many anti-social activities and criminal acts”.

The police further urged the public not to get misled and asked for support in its efforts to bring peace back to the strife-torn state.

On the accusation that the force was being biased towards one community, the police maintained that it is a “neutral force and not acting against any community or in favour of one”.

“With Manipur Police being targeted, the need for calling in the army and other central forces will have to be enhanced. Combing operations will continue in the days to come, and no one responsible for such criminal activities will be spared,” the release stated.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the Meitei, which is dominant in Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kuki-Zo community, which is in majority in a few hill districts, since May last year. To date, the violence has claimed 219 lives and displaced over 50,000.

Several Kuki groups have levelled allegations against the Arambai Tenggol of looting arms from state armouries and attacking Kuki settlements. However, this was the first time the police had taken note of the same.

Arambai Tenggol had last month called 38 lawmakers and other politicians from the Meitei community to take an oath to protect “Manipur’s integrity” and sign a list of demands.

The demands included fencing of the India-Myanmar border, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, abrogation of suspension of operations signed with Kuki groups, deportation of Myanmar refugees, removal of Kuki immigrants from the Schedule Tribes list and removal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.