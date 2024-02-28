Over 200 militants stormed Manipur top cop’s house before abducting him: Police

Over 200 militants stormed a senior police officer’s residence, vandalised it, and fired gunshots before abducting him and his guards hours before they were rescued on Tuesday, the Manipur Police said on Wednesday. “They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has started,” the police said in a statement. Ethnic violence in Manipur has since May last year left over 200 people dead. (PTI/Representative)

Police did not name the group behind the abduction but people aware of the matters said radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol may have been involved.

The Manipur Police said additional security forces were rushed to the spot after the militants stormed Moirangthem Amit Singh’s residence in Imphal East district. They added two individuals identified as Rabinash Moirangthem, 24, and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20, were injured in the police action that followed.

The police statement did not mention why the officer was abducted. A person aware of the matter, who asked not to be named, said the officer was abducted after some members of the Arambai Tenggol were detained earlier in the day. “They were brandishing weapons and had stolen vehicles in the city. Members of the group and other women groups staged protests outside the Imphal police headquarters,” the person said.

The protests were later held at the residence of Singh. “At around 6pm, he returned home and was surrounded by women protesters. Within no time, militants came in vehicles, took advantage of the large number of protesters, and grabbed the officer. Other police personnel were overpowered by the mob,” the person said.

Kuki groups have blamed Arambai Tenggol for orchestrating violence against tribals in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 last year. Arambai Tenggol members have been accused of murder, attacks on security forces, extortion, arson, etc. Kuki groups have said the group has the support of the politicians.

Arambai Tenggol last month called 38 lawmakers and other Meitei politicians to take an oath to protect “Manipur’s integrity”. At least three legislators were assaulted for not supporting the state government. To be sure, no legislator has filed a complaint.

Officials say the ethnic violence has degenerated into anarchy with underground militant groups regaining support.