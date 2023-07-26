Raghav Chadha attacked by crow on camera, BJP says, ‘Jhooth bole…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was attacked by a crow while he was speaking on the phone within the premises of Parliament on Tuesday.

Combo photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as a crow brushes past him at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session. (PTI)

The moment was captured by a photographer with news agency PTI and the pictures soon went viral on the internet.

A series of three to four pictures shows a crow flying over Chadha's head and pecking on top of his head as he came out of the House after attending Rajya Sabha proceedings. A startled Chadha, upon realising, bent down.

Taking the pictures on Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi handle tweeted taunting the AAP leader with an old Hindi saying, “Jooth Bole Kauwa Kaate” (Crow bites the liar).

BJP Delhi said in the tweet, “Till today we had only heard, today we saw also, the crow bites the liar!”

The post, which garnered over 4,000 likes and nearly 1,400 retweets, has worried netizens.

Several Twitter users responded by saying that they were concerned about Chadha's health. One user also said, “Heart is very upset.” Another Twitter user said that it was bad omen.

BJP's attack comes as the Opposition on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the government after demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the Manipur violence inside Parliament.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion notice in Lok Sabha against Modi government

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s notice for a no-confidence motion against PM Modi’s government. However, the BJP government enjoys the support of at least 332 lawmakers in Lok Sabha and faces no threat from the no-confidence motion.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion, Chadha said, "Many a time in India's Parliamentary history, critical instruments of debate, dialogue and discussion within Parliament are exercised. Regardless of the outcome of those instruments and motions, they are exercised with the sole objective of a long-duration discussion on an important issue subsequent to which the PM of India is compelled to come to Parliament and respond to the issues raised by the people and the Members of the Lok Sabha.”

He added, “I think these parliamentary instruments actually strengthen India's democracy and must be exercised time and again to pressurise the government to come before the Lok Sabha and answer the questions.”

