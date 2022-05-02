Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP's Raghav Chadha on being sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP: 'New chapter of life'
india news

AAP's Raghav Chadha on being sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP: 'New chapter of life'

Raghav Chadha was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP by AAP from Punjab. 
New Delhi: Newly elected Rajya Sabha member AAP leader Raghav Chadha poses for photographs at Parliament House, in New Delhi, (PTI)
Published on May 02, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

AAP leader Raghav Chadha was sworn in as the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday as he called it a “new chapter of my life”. He thanked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejrwal, and described the AAP chief as his “guru”. The 33-year-old leader, who was nominated by the AAP from Punjab, also thanked the chief minister of the state, Bhagwan Mann, and called him his “big brother”.

The newly-sworn in leader also shared a video on Twitter that showed Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaih Naidu administering him the oath as an MP. “I, Raghav Chadha, having been elected a member of the Council of States do swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter,” he said, taking the oath.

Earlier he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “A new chapter of my life is beginning today, it's a big day for me & my family... Today, I'm going to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. I'd like to thank my guru and leader Arvind Kejriwal Ji and my big brother, Bhagwant Mann... I'll stand up to everyone's expectations.”

The AAP in the recent round of Rajya Sabha elections picked four other leaders apart from Raghav Chadha, who had played a key role in the Punjab campaign. former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University chancellor Ashok Mittal and industrialist Sanjeev Arora were also elected unpposed after the AAP won a massive mandate in Punjab. 

Chadha later resigned from the Delhi state assembly. 

 

Topics
raghav chadha aam admi party rajya sabha
