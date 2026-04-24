Raghav Chadha news LIVE updates: Raghav Chadha quits AAP, says 6 other MPs joining BJP to retain Rajya Sabha membership

Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: This comes days after AAP removed Chadha as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha, along with other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, quit the party and merged with the BJP on Friday. This comes days after Chadha was removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, with the party alleging that he had failed to raise key issues against the government. ...Read More