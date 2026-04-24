Raghav Chadha news LIVE updates: Raghav Chadha quits AAP, says 6 other MPs joining BJP to retain Rajya Sabha membership
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Chadha said that two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the BJP.
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha, along with other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, quit the party and merged with the BJP on Friday. This comes days after Chadha was removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, with the party alleging that he had failed to raise key issues against the government. ...Read More
Chadha, while announcing the decision, said that the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the BJP, thus exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 04:20:52 pm
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Who are the AAP MPs merging with the BJP?
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Apart from Raghav Chadha, the six other Aam Aadmi Party MPs who are merging with the BJP also include Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak. Both Mittal and Pathak were present when Chadha made the announcement at a press conference.
Chadha said that apart from them, four other MPs – Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal – had also decided to merge with the BJP. “They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha chairman,” Chadha said.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 04:16:33 pm
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Chadha, 6 other AAP MPs will retain Rajya Sabha membership
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha, while announcing the decision to leave the Aam Aadmi Party, said six other party MPs from the Rajya Sabha will also merge with the BJP. This move ensures that these MPs retain their Rajya Sabha membership.
There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha and, according to Raghav Chadha, more than two-third of them are part of the decision — a figure needed for the MPs to retain their membership in the upper house.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 04:08:55 pm
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha, 6 AAP MPs merge with BJP
Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party announced a merger with the BJP on Friday.