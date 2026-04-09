Raghav Chadha to float Gen-Z party? What's next for Rajya Sabha MP amid rift with AAP

Amid his rift with the Aam Aadmi Party, many questions have surfaced regarding what's next for Raghav Chadha. After his abrupt removal as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, many have speculated that Chadha will float a new party.

The speculation of Chadha floating his own party gained traction after the Rajya Sabha MP shared an Instagram reel in his story(PTI)

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The speculation gained traction after Chadha shared an Instagram reel in his story, suggesting that the Rajya Sabha MP will float a "Gen-Z" party.

While Chadha did not confirm nor deny, he stated that the idea of his own party was an "interesting thought."

What did the creator say?

In his reel, Instagram user 'seedhathok' suggested that with the amount of support the AAP MP is receiving at the moment, he should consider floating his own party.

“At this point, everyone wants that Raghav Chadha should make his own party called Gen-Z party or any other name that he finds suitable. However, if he joins some other party, he may not get this kind of support he is getting right now. Or maybe, he might actually get some hate. That is why, starting his own party would be a good decision. He will get the support of the youth and win one-sided," the user said.

What's next for Chadha?

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{{^usCountry}} Following the rift and AAP's accusations that Chadha was going "soft" on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, many have speculated that the AAP leader will join the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the rift and AAP's accusations that Chadha was going "soft" on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, many have speculated that the AAP leader will join the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another major point of contention between AAP and Chadha was the allegation that he refused to sign the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major point of contention between AAP and Chadha was the allegation that he refused to sign the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi also questioned the move, accusing the Rajya Sabha MP of being "afraid to question PM Modi and the BJP." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi also questioned the move, accusing the Rajya Sabha MP of being "afraid to question PM Modi and the BJP." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP has also responded to the row between AAP and Chadha, stating that the decision to bar Chadha from speaking in the Parliament was a "highly objectionable" move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP has also responded to the row between AAP and Chadha, stating that the decision to bar Chadha from speaking in the Parliament was a "highly objectionable" move. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kejriwal first uses people and then gets rid of them,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, adding that if Chadha does decide to join the BJP, it will be "up to him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kejriwal first uses people and then gets rid of them,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, adding that if Chadha does decide to join the BJP, it will be "up to him." {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the tensions with his party, Chadha is set to remain in his Rajya Sabha seat till 2028, when his term ends.

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