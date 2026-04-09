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Raghav Chadha to float Gen-Z party? What's next for Rajya Sabha MP amid rift with AAP

While Chadha did not confirm nor deny, he stated that the idea of his own party was an "interesting thought."

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:08 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Amid his rift with the Aam Aadmi Party, many questions have surfaced regarding what's next for Raghav Chadha. After his abrupt removal as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, many have speculated that Chadha will float a new party.

The speculation of Chadha floating his own party gained traction after the Rajya Sabha MP shared an Instagram reel in his story(PTI)

The speculation gained traction after Chadha shared an Instagram reel in his story, suggesting that the Rajya Sabha MP will float a "Gen-Z" party.

While Chadha did not confirm nor deny, he stated that the idea of his own party was an "interesting thought."

What did the creator say?

In his reel, Instagram user 'seedhathok' suggested that with the amount of support the AAP MP is receiving at the moment, he should consider floating his own party.

“At this point, everyone wants that Raghav Chadha should make his own party called Gen-Z party or any other name that he finds suitable. However, if he joins some other party, he may not get this kind of support he is getting right now. Or maybe, he might actually get some hate. That is why, starting his own party would be a good decision. He will get the support of the youth and win one-sided," the user said.

What's next for Chadha?

Despite the tensions with his party, Chadha is set to remain in his Rajya Sabha seat till 2028, when his term ends.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Raghav Chadha to float Gen-Z party? What's next for Rajya Sabha MP amid rift with AAP
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