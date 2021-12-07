Rahul asks Centre to compensate kin of farmers who died in protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to give compensation and employment to the next of kin of farmers who died during the year-long farmers’ protests. Rahul raised the issue earlier, too, and criticised the Modi government for not keeping data on deaths of farmers.

“Around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. The prime minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. On November 30, the agriculture minister was asked a question: ‘How many farmers died in the agitation? The agriculture minister said he had no data,” Rahul said.

He cited examples of the Punjab government and claimed that it paid compensation of ₹5 lakh each to more than 400 farmers and gave jobs to 152 farmers. He earlier offered the government his list which he claimed contained names of the deceased farmers.

“I want the farmers to be given their rights. The prime minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs,” the Wayanad MP said.

Meanwhile in a letter to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the government said that it will withdraw all cases against the farmers barring those of rape and murder. The farmers’ body will hold another meeting tomorrow to decide the course of the protests.

“The government proposed that they will agree to our demands and that we should end the protest but the proposal is unclear. We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2pm. Our movement is not going anywhere, will be here,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Farmer leaders told HT that the Centre agreed to take farmers and stubble burning out of the purview of NCR anti-pollution law and to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill. People familiar with the developments told HT that the farmers are likely to take out a victory march before returning to their homes.