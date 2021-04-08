Home / India News / Rahul asks PM Modi to talk about soaring oil prices
Rahul asks PM Modi to talk about soaring oil prices


By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again questioned why domestic oil prices remain high when international rates have been dropping.

“Due to the taxes levied by the government, filling oil in our vehicles is no less than a test. Why does not the PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] discuss it?” Gandhi said in a tweet.

At the beginning of this month, international oil prices had started rising after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries extended the production cut. Hopes of quicker demand recovery and the stimulus package which was rolled out by the US government also aided the rise of global oil prices.

Crude oil prices have plummeted again as demand woes increased in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus across the globe, especially in Europe.

Despite the fall in oil prices in the international market, domestic rates have remained unchanged. On March 30, petrol prices were cut by 22 paise and diesel by 23 paise per litre in the capital. Petrol was selling at 90.56 per litre while diesel at 80.87 in Delhi.

The oil prices vary from state to state as both central and state governments levy taxes.

