Rahul continues to target government over agnipath

Keeping up his attack on the Agnipath scheme for military recruitments, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it would effectively shut the doors of the armed forces for the youth.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi, the Wayanad MP said: “From one rank, one pension, this government has gone to no rank, no pension... I can assure that after the temporary service in the forces, the youth will not find any job opportunities.”

Gandhi said that the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been quizzing the leader for nearly five days in connection with the National Herald money laundering probe, were inconsequential compared to the bigger problem the country was grappling with — unemployment.

“The government has broken the backbone of this country, that is, the small and medium enterprises,” said Gandhi. “The government can try, but it will not be able to provide the youth with the employment opportunities they need,” he added.

Gandhi added that he felt the support of his party in the interrogation room. “Every Congress leader, worker, and every person who is fighting for Indian democracy was in there with me,” he said.

“It is lies that get tried, not the truth. No one can scare or intimidate a Congress leader, because they fight for the truth and the truth cannot be suppressed,” he added.

Mounting an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the party claims to be “nationalist” but was weakening the forces instead of strengthening them.

“They are doing this while China has already encroached over 100 kilometers into Indian territory, a fact that the government has itself admitted. When there is a war, the country will the pay the price for weakening the forces,” said Gandhi.

He went on to stated that the Congress will ensure the Agnipath scheme is withdrawn.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declined to comment on the matter.