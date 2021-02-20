Home / India News / Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the last day of the three-day meetings to examine the defence ministry’s demand for grants, also wanted to know why the budget for defence pension was reduced.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:41 AM IST
The defence ministry officials told a standing committee on Friday that the budget for pension has been reduced in the Financial Year 2021-22 as they have excess funds from the current financial year.

Gandhi, who attended the meeting for a short period, also wanted to know when the ministry will complete its internal review of the One Rank One Pension (OROP).

When the defence secretary informed the former Congress president that an internal panel will look into all issues related to OROP, Gandhi asked for a deadline as to when the report will be submitted.

But according to the people present at the meeting, the officials didn’t commit to any deadline.

