Rahul Dravid to take part in BJP Yuva Morcha meeting in poll-bound Himachal

This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.
India's men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid.(TWITTER/BCCI)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid will participate in a session of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee which will commence on May 12 in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, a BJP legislator said on Monday. Vishal Naheria, BJP MLA from Dharmshala constituency, told news agency ANI that a message will be given to the youth that they can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields.

BJP's national and state leadership will be involved in the three-day working committee meeting, including BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers.

“"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session,” ANI quoted Naheria as saying.

“Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields,” he added.

Dravid's participation in the meeting comes months ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh where BJP is trying to retain power. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 44 seats, while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.

On Sunday, the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said "we are definitely repeating our government, the social environment of Himachal is in favour of BJP."

"We won Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand out of which we repeated our government in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand," he added.

While Congress and BJP have been the main political parties in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), encouraged by the Punjab poll results, is trying to make the contest multi-cornered.

(With ANI inputs)

