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Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal question West Bengal verdict; BJP calls it ‘sour grapes’

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping victory in West Bengal by securing 207 of the 294 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80.

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the outcome of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory by securing 207 of the 294 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was reduced to 80.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (left); Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Although TMC supremo and incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee had contested against the Congress and the Left — her partners in the larger INDIA bloc — Rahul Gandhi said no party should gloat over the TMC’s defeat.

“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly — the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy,” Gandhi wrote on X on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress and CPI(M), which contested as adversaries, won two and one seat respectively. Neither party had won a seat in the 2021 polls.

“Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” Gandhi added.

 
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